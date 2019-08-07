John Boyd to Reoccur on CBS Drama FBI

The upcoming second season of the CBS drama series FBI will feature John Boyd as Agent Stuart Scola, who's handsome, smart, irreverent and had a prior relationship with Jubal (Jeremy Sisto).

Boyd is set to appear on three episodes of Dick Wolf's show with an option to become a series regular.

FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. In addition to Sisto, it stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki and Ebonée Noel, Deadline explains.

Boyd is best known for starring in the eighth and final season if "24" in 2010. His other credits include FBI Special Agent James Aubrey on "Bones" and Lamont in 'Argo."

This news was originally reported by Deadline and can be read here.





