Joel McHale, Amanda Brugel & Robert Maillet Will Star in BECKY

Deadline reports that Joel McHale, Amanda Brugel, and Robert Maillet will star opposite Kevin James and Lulu Wilson in action-thriller Becky. Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion direct.

The film is about spunky, rebellious 14-year-old Becky as she is brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father Jeff (McHale) in an effort to try to reconnect after her mother's death. The trip immediately takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (James), suddenly invade the lake house. Becky, not daddy's little girl anymore, decides to take matters into her own hands in this high-octane action-thriller described as John Wick with a 14-year-old girl.

McHale played Jeff Winger on NBC's "Community." He also hosted "The Soup" on E!

Brugel is best known for her time on "The Handmaid's Tale," and for her role in the film "Room." Maillet starred in "Deadpool 2" and "American Gods."

Read the original story on Deadline.





