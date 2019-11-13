Joe Walsh Joins Performance Honoring Kris Kristofferson at the CMA AWARDS
"The 53rd Annual CMA Awards" has announced additional performers and presenters to its previously announced lineup. Joe Walsh joins Dierks Bentley alongside Sheryl Crow, Chris Janson and John Osborne for a special performance honoring Kris Kristofferson, the 2019 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.
Additional presenters include Country artists Jimmie Allen and Cody Johnson, "Good Morning America" contributor Lara Spencer, musician Joe Walsh, and actress and producer Reese Witherspoon. Visit CMAawards.com/performers-presenters for a full list of CMA Awards performers and presenters.
Country artists Carly Pearce and Michael Ray will host the CMA Awards Pre-Telecast, where CMA Musician of the Year will be presented to the winner. In addition, the CMA Music Video of the Year and CMA Musical Event of the Year winners will be recapped, having been announced early Wednesday morning live on "Good Morning America." The CMA Broadcast Awards winners will also be recognized during the pre-telecast.
"The 53rd Annual CMA Awards" is a production of the COUNTRY MUSIC Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Alex Rudzinski is the Director, and David Wild is the Head Writer.
For more information on "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards," please visit CMAawards.com and follow CMA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Fans can listen to music featuring the CMA Awards nominees and performers, on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify, Vevo and YouTube. To celebrate "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards," the official merchandise line featuring tees, sweatshirts and other gifts is now available online. Merchandise will also be sold on-site at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
The first "CMA Awards Banquet and Show" was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time - MAKING IT the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA's other two television properties, "CMA Fest" and "CMA Country Christmas."
Photo Credit: Mark Seliger/ABC