Jesse Fawcett Launches Fireworks Media Group

Prolific award-winning television producer Jesse Fawcett has launched Fireworks Media Group, a North American-based production company to develop and produce premium unscripted and scripted content.

Fawcett is well known in the entertainment business as a co-founding partner of global content company Essential Media Group where he helmed North American operations until the company was successfully sold to Kew Media in 2018. In 2020, Fawcett and Greg Quail re-acquired THE ASSETS of Essential from Kew and relaunched as EQ Media Group. Now, Fawcett is poised to inaugurate his own venture, Fireworks Media Group, together with a cross-border team of veteran production professionals.

"Launching Fireworks will allow me to focus entirely on my US and Canadian-based productions, which is where my heart is," said Fawcett. "We're hitting the ground running with an amazing slate of shows and an incredible production team. It's an exciting time."

Under the new banner, the company is producing the new original series Pamela Anderson's Home Reno Project (working title) for HGTV Canada with iconic Baywatch star Pamela Anderson returning to her Canadian roots to rebuild THE FAMILY home of her dreams. The series is executive produced by Brandon Lee, Fawcett and Firework's new President of Canada, Robert Hardy. Corus Studios will distribute the series internationally. Pamela Anderson is represented by Chris Smith at ICM Partners. Fireworks Media Group has also secured an exclusive first-look scripted development deal with social media sensation Kris Collins, who has amassed over 32 million followers and 1.4 billion likes.

In addition, Fireworks Media Group is currently in production on sophomore seasons of the real estate unscripted series SELLING THE BIG EASY for HGTV in the US as well as Corus Studios' Big Timber which airs on HISTORY in Canada and Netflix in the US and internationally. A top performer on HISTORY and Netflix, Big Timber. follows the high-stakes work of logger and sawmill owner Kevin Wenstob as he and his crew go to extremes to keep THE FAMILY sawmill, and their way of life, alive.

Some of the other successful shows completed during Fawcett's tenure at EQ Media Group include NO DEMO RENO which recently launched on HGTV as the #1 cable premiere in the Thursday 8-9pm timeslot, multi-season hit series Restored airing on Discovery+, the paranormal reality series GHOST LOOP for Travel Channel and 165 episodes of Texas Flip N' Move, perennial #1 series on DIY Network.