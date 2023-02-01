Jerrod Carmichael Comedy Documentary Series Ordered at HBO

HBO has given a series order to a comedy documentary series starring Jerrod Carmichael and is executive produced by Carmichael, Ari Katcher (who also directs), and Eli Despres.

The series centers on Jerrod Carmichael's personal life, following him through encounters with friends, family, and strangers, all in his quest for love, sex, and connection.

Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, Programming for HBO: "We've loved working with Jerrod over the past 10 years, and to watch him discover new layers of both himself and his comedy. 'Rothanial' resonated with audiences in such a profound way, and his honesty and vulnerability are a perfect fit for this original format."

Jerrod Carmichael currently has an overall deal with HBO. He made his debut on the network in 2014 with the stand-up special "Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the Store," which was followed by "Jerrod Carmichael: 8" in 2017. Carmichael's two-part video diary "Home Videos" and "Sermon On The Mount" also premiered on HBO in 2019. Most recently, "Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel" debuted in 2022 and won the Emmy® for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special.

