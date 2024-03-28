Jeremy Piven, Ryan Kwanten, Tricia Helfer, & Nick Wechsler Join Sci-Fi Horror PRIMITIVE WAR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Primetime Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Jeremy Piven (Entourage, Old School), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica, Lucifer), SAG Award Nominee Ryan Kwanten (True Blood, Glorious) and Nick Wechsler (The Boys, Revenge) are set to headline Primitive War, Luke Sparke's sci-fi horror adaptation of Ethan Pettus' sci-fi military book series. Principal photography is slated to begin soon on the Gold Coast of Australia, employing over 200 local crew members.

In 1968, at the height of the Vietnam War, an elite recon unit known as Vulture Squad is sent to an isolated jungle valley to uncover the fate of a missing Green Beret platoon. They soon discover they are not alone. Dinosaurs have been let loose in the jungles.

The film also includes a slew of ensemble talent including Anthony Ingruber (Age of Adaline, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Aaron Glenane (Interceptor, Danger Close), Carlos Sanson Jr (Bump, Legacies), Ana Thu Nguyen (Mortal Kombat 2), Adolphus Waylee (Nautilus), Richard Brancatisano (The Messenger, After the Verdict), Marcus Johnson (Talk to Me, Bring Him to Me) and Jake Ryan (Savage, Underbelly).

Sparke (Occupation Rainfall, Bring Him To Me) will direct from his own script. He will produce under his Sparke Films banner, alongside producers Carmel Imrie, Carly Sparke, executive producers Geoff Imrie, and co-producer Alex Becconsall. Wade Muller (Occupation Rainfall) will serve as director of photography. Primitive War blends action with survival-horror and war themes, as Sparke promises “This ain't no walk in the park”.

“I was captivated by the imagery surrounding Ethan's book and the story it told. I've worked hard on capturing that essence but also the grittiness, horror aspects and military edge. My vision is to feel like the characters have walked out of the film Platoon and into the jaws of the greatest predators the planet has ever known,” said Sparke during pre-production. Pettus enthused: “I'm thrilled to see Luke's interpretation of my work. I know his team is giving this project everything they've got.”

Luke Sparke is represented by Ben Levine and Vivek Kolli at Link Entertainment and Mark Morrissey of Morrissey Management. Piven is repped by Laura Pallas at Artist Collective Entertainment and Kwanten is repped by Jennifer Naughton at RGM. Helfer is repped by Gordon Gilbertson of Gilbertson Entertainment and Nate Steadman of Gersh. Wechsler is repped by Gordon Gilbertson of Gilbertson Entertainment and Stephen LaManna from Innovative Artists.