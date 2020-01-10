Jeremy Jordan to Return to SUPERGIRL this Month

Jeremy Jordan will return to The CW's "Supergirl" in the episode airing on Sunday, Jan. 26 titled "Back From the Future - Part One."

The original cast member, who plays Winslow "Winn" Schott, Jr., is slated for three episodes in the fifth season. He had left the show at the end of season three to be in the 2018 Broadway production of "American Son."

Entertainment Weekly reports, "Based on the official logline, it seems as though a ghost from the past has lured Winn back to the present: "As Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) tries to thwart a Toyman copycat, Winn Schott (guest star Jeremy Jordan) returns from the future." The episode was written by Dana Horgan and Katie Rose Rogers."

Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Supergirl is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Riverdale"), Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash"), Robert Rovner ("Private Practice," "Dallas") and Jessica Queller ("Gilmore Girls," "Gossip Girl," "Felicity"). Supergirl aka Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist) decides to embrace her superhuman abilities and become the hero she was always meant to be on The CW series.

Broadway favorite Jeremy Jordan's other credits include "Waitress," "Newsies The Musical," "Bonnie and Clyde," "Rock of Ages" and "West Side Story."

This story is based on an article from Entertainment Weekly, which can be read here.





