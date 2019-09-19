Jennie Snyder Urman Will Develop New CBS Medical Drama From Katie Wech

Variety reports that "Jane the Virgin" creator Jennie Snyder Urman will executive produce a new medical drama from writer and executive producer Katie Wech.

Currently titled "Good Sam," the series follows a talented yet stifled surgeon who embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents - and also happens to be her father.

Wech wrote on "Jane the Virgin," and "The Hypnotist's Love Story." She's also known for her work on "BH90210," "Rizzoli & Isles," and "Star."

Urman created "Jane the Virgin" on The CW; the critically-acclaimed American telenovela aired its 100th and final episode in July.

