Jason Kelce Sports Documentary to Premiere on Prime Video in September

The documentary will premiere September 12 exclusively on Prime Video.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

Prime Video announced a greenlight order for Kelce, a feature-length documentary that follows Philadelphia Eagles team captain and All-Pro center Jason Kelce throughout the 2022-23 season.

The documentary will premiere September 12 exclusively on Prime Video, just ahead of the return of Thursday Night Football, which kicks off exclusively on Prime Video with the Minnesota Vikings visiting Kelce’s Eagles on Thursday, September 14. Kelce is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in the U.S. enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership. 

Kelce is an intimate and emotional feature-length documentary that chronicles Philadelphia Eagles team captain and All-Pro center Jason Kelce’s 2022-23 season, which began with him confronting one of the most challenging decisions any professional athlete will ever face—is now the time to hang it up?

After deciding to return for his 12th NFL season, Kelce embarked on a remarkable journey, highlighted by the arrival of his third daughter; the debut of his chart-topping podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with brother, Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis; and a history-making SUPER BOWL appearance that placed the entire Kelce family at the center of the sports world.

But as the season came to a close, Kelce was still left grappling with what life looks like after he moves on from the game he loves, and if this hungry dog has one more run in him. 

“Jason Kelce has established himself as one of the most compelling and influential characters in sports, both on and off the field,” said Matt Newman, head of Prime Video Original sports content.

“We’re privileged to partner with Skydance Sports, 9.14 Pictures, Vera Y Productions, and NFL FILMS on this project, which welcomes fans into the psyche of one of the greatest centers in the history of the league for what is arguably the wildest and most eventful season of his illustrious career.” 

Presented by Prime Video Sports and Skydance Sports, Kelce is produced by 9.14 Pictures, Vera Y Productions, and NFL Films. Kelce is executive produced by Connor Barwin; David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, and Jon Weinbach of Skydance Sports; and Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher, and Keith Cossrow of NFL Films.  Sheena M. Joyce, Don Argott, and Larry Platt serve as producers. Argott also serves as director. 



