Jamie Forshaw Named Executive Producer of Live Global Entertainment Division Of MWM

Gigi Pritzker and Clint Kisker co-founders of MWM, the diversified media and entertainment company that Fast Company named one of its Top Ten Most Innovative Companies in Hollywood, announced today that theater industry veteran Jamie Forshaw has been named Executive Producer of MWM Live. MWM Live is the company's live global entertainment division, currently represented on Broadway by the 2019 Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Hadestown. In his new role, Forshaw, who most recently served as VP of Production for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group, will oversee MWM Live's slate of works for the stage, with a focus on expanding the division's Broadway footprint as a leading developer of new properties and an active participant in existing ones. He reports to MWM CEO Gigi Pritzker.

"Jamie has an ideal combination of know-how, creativity, and taste," Pritzker said in a statement. "He is going to be instrumental as we expand the reach of MWM Live into new territories and increase our development slate."

Forshaw added, "Gigi and Clint have built an incredibly forward-thinking company, and I am thrilled at the prospect of building out its Live division, while exploiting all of the synergistic opportunities that the three other divisions at MWM provide us."

With over 20 years of experience in managing high profile, multi-million dollar budgeted global theater productions, Jamie has worked with internationally recognized producers including Cameron Mackintosh, Thomas Schumacher and Michael Cohl. He most recently served as VP of Production at Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group overseeing First-Class productions across the world, highlights including Love Never Dies (US Tour and Japan), Phantom of the Opera (Germany and Russia), Cats (France), Jesus Christ Superstar and Evita (Austria).

MWM Live is the live global entertainment division of MWM and is overseen by newly appointed Executive Producer Jamie Forshaw. MWM Live is driven by creators with a desire to unleash the boundless originality of collaborators to develop, produce, and distribute live product across multiple platforms.

MWM is a diversified media and entertainment company that empowers creators to produce bespoke storytelling across film, TV, immersive, VR/AR, immersive, digital content, and live theater. Founded by Emmy Award-winning producer Gigi Pritzker in partnership with Clint Kisker and named one of Fast Company's Top Ten Most Innovative Companies in Hollywood, MWM consists of four individually branded operating divisions: MWM Live, MWM Universe, MWM Studios and MWM Immersive.





