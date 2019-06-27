Jamie Dornan Joins Kristen Wiig in BARB AND STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR

Jamie Dornan has joined the cast of Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo's Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film stars Wiig and Mumolo as best friends Barb and Star, who leave their small Midwestern town for the first time to go on vacation in Vista Del Mar, Florida, where they soon find themselves tangled up in a villain's plot to kill everyone in town.

Dornan will play Edgar, a lovelorn spy who gets caught between the forces of good and evil.

The script was written by Wiig and Mumolo and will be directed by Josh Greenbaum. The film is set to be released in 2020. Gloria Sanchez Productions will produce, along with Wiig and Mumolo.

Dornan is best known for starring as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey films. He will next be seen in Drake Doremus' new movie, starring opposite Shailene Woodley and Sebastian Stan. He is also set to star opposite Anthony Mackie in Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead's Synchronic, and will begin production on John Patrick Shanley's Wild Mountain Thyme.

Read the original article on The Hollywood Reporter.





Related Articles View More TV Stories