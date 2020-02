According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Mangold may be taking over the helm on "Indiana Jones 5" from director Steven Spielberg.

Harrison Ford will star in the upcoming flick.

Son of "Raiders of the Lost Ark" screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan, Jonathan, will write the script.

Mangold recently directed "Ford Vs. Ferrari." Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake will be released at the end of this year.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





