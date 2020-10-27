Jaden Michael Will Lead Colin Kaepernick Series on Netflix

He will play a young version of the activist and NFL star.

According to Variety, Michael will play the quarterback in his high school years on "Colin in Black & White."

The show aims to provide a look at Kaepernick's early life as a Black child growing up with a white adopted family and his journey to become a great quarterback while defining his identity. It will also explore what led him to become a civil rights advocate.

Kaepernick executive produces with Ava DuVernay.

Kaepernick has played six seasons in the NFL to date for the San Francisco 49ers, setting multiple records and receiving numerous accolades. In 2016, he received worldwide attention when he began kneeling during the national anthem before games in protest of police brutality and systemic racism in America.

After that season ended, Kaepernick became a free agent and went unsigned by any other NFL team. He filed a lawsuit against the league, claiming they were working against him to keep him from playing, before reaching a settlement with the NFL in 2019. He remains a free agent to this day, with regular calls for teams to turn to him in their time of quarterback need.

