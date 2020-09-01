Jack Quaid Joins the Reboot of SCREAM

The reboot is coming from Paramount.

Variety reports that Jack Quaid has joined the cast of "Scream," a new horror reboot at Paramount.

Courteney Cox and David Arquette will reprise their roles in the series. Quaid's role is not yet public information.

The original "Scream" premiered in 1996 and starred Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, a high school student who becomes the target of a mysterious killer who dresses in a "Ghostface" Halloween costume.

Quaid stars on "The Boys." He also had roles in the first two "Hunger Games" films, and in "Plus."

