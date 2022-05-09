JOHNNY VS AMBER Documentary Now Streaming on discovery+

The trial of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard is capturing global attention with daily testimony unfolding from the stand that reads like a plot from a contentious drama.

Two of Hollywood's most glamorous movie stars accuse one another of horrific acts of domestic abuse, and reveal a relationship that seemed to be toxic from the very beginning. But, in all this chaos and confusion, it begs the question of how did this all start?

JOHNNY VS AMBER, available to stream now on discovery+, takes audiences to the very genesis of this tragic union. This public account of he said/she said began when Johnny Depp brought a libel case against News Group Newspapers Ltd. in the UK, specifically suing The Sun for calling him a 'wife-beater.' Depp ultimately lost that case.

This two-part documentary takes a deep dive into the original trial from two polarized perspectives. Featuring interviews with legal experts on all sides of the proceedings, as well as family, friends, and associates of both Depp and Heard; the first hour is devoted to a deep dive into Depp's account of events while in hour two there is a dedicated look at the evidence and accusations presented by Heard.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos