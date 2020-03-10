Italian Series SUMMERTIME Will Premiere on Netflix April 29

Netflix announces that the Italian original series "Summertime" will première on Netflix globally on April 29th, 2020.

The main cast of the new Netflix original series produced by Cattleya - part of ITV Studios - includes newcomers as well as young revelations: Coco Rebecca Edogamhe, in her debut, plays Summer while Ludovico Tersigni (SKAM Italia) will be Ale. Among other cast members, Andrea Lattanzi (On My Skin) is Dario and, in their debuts, Amanda Campana as Sofia, Giovanni Maini as Edo and Alicia Ann Edogamhe as Blue.

Summertime is a modern love story set during the summer on Italy's Adriatic Coast. An undeniable attraction brings together Ale and Summer, who come from very different worlds. He is an ex motorcycle champion, wild and determined to take back the reins of his life. She refuses to conform her life to the masses and dreams of flying far away, but she knows she is the glue that holds her family together. Their love will blossom as the first umbrellas open on the beach and grow strong and vibrant with the summer sun. For both, these holidays will be an unforgettable journey that will take them far from who they were before they met.

The series, in 8 episodes, is inspired by the novel by Federico Moccia "Tre metri sopra il cielo" and directed by Lorenzo Sportiello and Francesco Lagi. The writers are Sofia Assirelli, Enrico Audenino, Mirko Cetrangolo, Daniela Delle Foglie, Daniela Gambaro, Francesco Lagi, Vanessa Picciarelli, Anita Rivaroli.

Watch the trailer here:





