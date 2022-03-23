Internet Stars Rhett & Link To Premiere New Food Network Series

Prolific video creators, YouTube stars and lifelong friends, Rhett McLaughlin & Link Neal have amassed billions of views with countless segments dedicated to learning about and trying new food on their wildly popular daily internet show, Good Mythical Morning. Now this dynamic duo are going BEHIND CLOSED DOORS and into the secret test kitchens and research & development centers of some of America's favorite food brands on Inside Eats with Rhett & Link, premiering Sunday, April 24th at 10:30pm ET/PT on Food Network.

In their new Food Network series, Rhett & Link are meeting the people who create everything we love to eat, tasting their way to the truth while infusing their unique and delicious investigations over four, 30-minute episodes. As founders of Mythical, an internet-first entertainment and digital comedy studio whose content across channels has drawn over 75 million subscribers, Rhett & Link use their trademark humor, unending inquisitiveness, and contagious energy and enthusiasm to feed viewers' hungry minds. All episodes are available to stream weekly beginning April 24th on discovery+.

"We've spent over a decade tasting, rating, and ranking everything, from the world's most expensive desserts to 40-year-old ham and eggs. Thankfully, we survived and got a TV show. We're ready to unleash our well-trained tongues on America's favorite food brands," said Rhett & Link.

"Rhett & Link are a true comedy duo, bringing their whimsical rapport to their breakout culinary content that has built them a legion of followers," said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Streaming Food Content, Discovery Inc. "We are thrilled to have partnered to create Inside Eats with Rhett & Link. This new primetime Food Network series captures Rhett and Link's signature approach to food and is full of fun, humor, and fascinating information they uncover as only they can."

During the season Rhett & Link go inside the Chipotle Mexican Grill campus in Irvine, California, to find out how their recipes are created and what your order specifically says about you. During the episode, the duo learns to make fresh guacamole and attempts to figure out how many order possibilities can be created from Chipotle's selection of ingredients.

In another episode, Rhett & Link are on a quest to push ice cream flavor to its limits as they visit Coolhaus Ice Cream's flagship scoop shop in Culver City, California, to taste their adventurous flavors while inventing new profiles that just might go too far. Other episodes include Rhett & Link exploring The Cheesecake Factory headquarters to find out how their massive menu got so big along with trying their hand at cheesecake decoration; and fun ensues when Rhett & Link get access to the labs and innovation kitchen at Beyond Meat to test if plant-based foods can eat like meat.

Get to know more about Rhett & Link and get exclusive, weekly sneak peeks at their culinary adventures at FoodNetwork.com/InsideEats. Follow along with the show on social media and tell us where Rhett & Link should visit next using #InsideEats.

Inside Eats with Rhett & Link is produced by B17 Entertainment and Mythical for Food Network and discovery+.