International Versions of DRAG RACE Come to US Audiences Through World of Wonder's FAST Channel

lobal, multi-platform media company World of Wonder and international producer, distributor and channel operator, Blue Ant Media announced the U.S. launch of Drag Race Universe, a new FAST (free, ad-supported streaming) channel, available now on VIZIO WatchFree+, VIZIO's (NYSE: VZIO) free streaming service.

The channel offers U.S. audiences global versions of World of Wonder's Emmy Award-winning Drag Race series. With nine international franchises and a bevy of spin-offs celebrating drag culture, Drag Race Universe brings a constant pipeline of new seasons and drag-related programming. Additional platforms carrying Drag Race Universe will be announced in the coming months.

The deal represents the expansion of the two companies' ongoing partnership that sees Blue Ant Media producing Canada's Drag Race and Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World for World of Wonder, in association with Crave in Canada.

"Drag Race Universe expands Blue Ant Media's partnership with World of Wonder and offers a curated line-up of international Drag Race hits to U.S. audiences available for the first time on a free streaming channel," says Jamie Schouela, President, Global Channels and Media, Blue Ant Media. "Debuting first on VIZIO WatchFree+ is an opportunity to leverage the platform's exceptional reach and grow excitement for this iconic franchise among devoted fans and new audiences."

"It's a brave new world in media, and we're excited to launch Drag Race Universe and expand our partnership with Blue Ant Media," says World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. "Drag Race Universe is an idea whose time has come; with over 400 queens, 24 international versions and counting, this new FAST channel will build on the major success we've already had with WOW Presents Plus in the Direct to Consumer space."

VIZIO audiences can find Drag Race Universe on channel 325 of the VIZIO WatchFree+ app, available on VIZIO SmartCast TVs.

"VIZIO is proud to be the first to bring Drag Race Universe to U.S. audiences," says Greg Barnard, Director of Content Acquisitions at VIZIO. "Drag Race Universe joins Blue Ant Media favorites like Love Nature, Total Crime, and Haunt TV on VIZIO WatchFree+ and allows us to expand our diverse entertainment programming for millions of VIZIO users."

Created by World of Wonder, the Drag Race franchise is an Emmy Award-winning competition series that has become a worldwide phenomenon, bringing the art of drag to the mainstream. Drag queens from all around the world have put their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to THE TEST in the search for the coveted title of Next Drag Superstar.

Programming launch highlights on the Drag Race Universe channel include: Canada's Drag Race Seasons 2 and 3; RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World; RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK Seasons 2 and 3; the first season of Drag Race Philippines and Drag Race Philippines Untucked, its companion series that follows the backstage drama. Additional international series in the franchise that will roll out on the free-streaming channel over the coming months include Drag Race Holland, Drag Race France, Drag Race Italia, Drag Race Espana, and RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Down Under.

Blue Ant Media's suite of FAST (free, ad-supported streaming TV) channels offer audiences curated programming that is easy and free to access on growing platforms like Tubi, Freevee, VIZIO WatchFree+, The Roku Channel, Xumo, Samsung TV Plus and VIX. The company's growing global portfolio of FAST channels include Love Nature, HauntTV, Total Crime, Homeful and HistoryTime.

Blue Ant Media is a privately held, international content producer, distributor and channel operator. We own and operate numerous production companies in NORTH AMERICA and Asia-Pacific, creating content for broadcasters and streaming platforms in multiple genres including factual entertainment, natural history, documentary and adult animation. Our distribution business, Blue Ant International, offers a substantial catalogue of content, including one of the world's largest 4K natural history offerings.

Blue Ant Media operates linear and free streaming channels under several brands including Love Nature, Smithsonian Channel (Canada), BBC Earth (Canada), BBC First (Canada), HauntTV, Homeful, CrimeTime, TotalCrime and HistoryTime. Blue Ant Media is headquartered in Toronto, with eight international offices in Los Angeles, New York, Singapore, Tokyo, London, Washington, Mumbai and Beijing.