Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews Named President of CBS News

Award-winning journalist and veteran news executive Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews has been named president of CBS News, it was announced TODAY by Wendy McMahon, newly appointed president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures.

Ciprian-Matthews, a 30-year veteran of CBS News who most recently served as executive vice president for newsgathering, will now have top editorial oversight for CBS News across all platforms. As president, she will oversee all CBS News programs, bureaus, global newsgathering, streaming and digital editorial, as well as standards and practices, special events, politics, elections and surveys, social, the race and culture unit and CBS News Radio.

“There is no one with a stronger background to continue CBS News’ great journalistic legacy than Ingrid,” said McMahon, “Ingrid’s editorial expertise, her depth of knowledge and sensitivity to the nuance of the subjects we cover around the globe, and her impeccable news judgment make her an incredible leader. She is unwavering in her commitment to our journalism and to the people and culture of CBS News. I’m so pleased that she has agreed to partner with me at this important time.”

“The history and DNA of this organization will inform our vision for the future,” said Ciprian-Matthews. “We are a community of journalists driven by a conviction to serve the public and pursue the truth, with intentional, impartial reporting and distinctive storytelling. It is a true privilege to make sure we continue our mission long into the future – with integrity in our reporting and a firm commitment to the values, the culture and the wonderful people of CBS News.”

Throughout her distinguished career, Ciprian-Matthews has held several senior editorial roles, from Washington bureau chief to the London bureau and overseeing coverage of presidential election coverage, international conflicts, natural disasters, political events and terrorist attacks.

Prior to leading global newsgathering in 2021, Ciprian-Matthews served as executive vice president and CBS News Washington bureau chief beginning in July 2020 and previously served as an executive vice president for CBS News and executive vice president of strategic professional development, where she focused on recruiting and elevating high-potential journalists.

Ciprian-Matthews held top leadership positions as the senior vice president of news administration (2015-2018) and vice president of news (2011-2015), a role in which she coordinated all day-to-day news coverage. Before that, she served as CBS News’ foreign editor (2006-2011); senior broadcast producer for the CBS EVENING NEWS (2004-2006); and senior producer for CBS News’ foreign coverage (2000-2004).

In 1998, she became the deputy bureau chief for the CBS News London bureau (1998-2000) and served as senior broadcast producer for CBS News’ morning broadcasts from 1994-1998. She joined CBS News in 1993 as a senior producer for live segments for the morning news.

Before joining CBS News, Ciprian-Matthews was the managing editor of CNN’s New York bureau (1990-1993) and a field producer, assignment manager and assignment editor for CNN (1984-1990). She started her career as a general assignment reporter for the National Public Radio Spanish-language news program “Enfoque Nacional.”

Throughout her career, Ciprian-Matthews has guided coverage of major news events, including ethnic cleansing in Kosovo in the late ‘90s; the bombing of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania; several wars and numerous bombings in Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan; liberation movements and the Arab Spring from Tunisia to Egypt; the nuclear challenge from both Iran and North Korea; and deadly earthquakes in China, Haiti and Chile.

Ciprian-Matthews is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and the recipient of an Alfred I. duPont Award for CBS News’ coverage of the Newtown tragedy and an Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence for CBS News in 2018. In 2016, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists presented Ciprian-Matthews with the Presidential Award of Impact, citing her exceptional news experience and deep commitment to journalistic excellence.

More recently, Ciprian-Matthews was named one of the 2023 Most Influential Latinos in Media by the Imagen Foundation, an advocacy organization for Latinos in media. Also, in 2023, she was honored with a Columbia University Black Alumni Council Heritage Award for service. Ciprian-Matthews was also honored by the community organization Bigs and Littles NYC Mentoring.

Ciprian-Matthews is a member of the Paramount Veterans Network and Paramount’s Global Inclusion Advisory Committee. She is a board member of the International Women’s Media Foundation, News Leaders Association, and the Freedom Forum Institute’s Power Shift Project.

Ciprian-Matthews was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. In 1981 she received a bachelor’s degree from Barnard College and graduated from New York University in 1984 with a master’s degree in journalism.