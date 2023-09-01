Infinix Unveils ZERO 30 5G at Venice Film Festival and Introduces Vlog Contest

‘Capture Your Own Story’ invites users to compete for prizes by sharing their own cinematic vlog creations.

Sep. 01, 2023

The 80th Venice International Film Festival commenced on September 1st, featuring a remarkable presence from global smartphone company Infinix. In a captivating debut, Infinix took the spotlight as the official sponsor of the "New Image, New Life" Forum held at the Italian Pavilion on the festival's opening day, alongside the grand launch event of the ZERO 30 5G. As vloggers from around the world converge in Venice, Infinix extends a cordial invitation to illuminate the forum and launch event with their unique perspectives.

Embrace the fusion of Infinix’s cutting-edge technology and artistic finesse as the event takes off with the captivating Italian Pavilion Forum. Forum themes include ‘New Image, New Lifestyle’, ‘Cinema in the New Media’, and Capture Your Own Story’. Set against the backdrop of Venice's irresistible charm, Infinix ZERO 30 5G stands tall as the epitome of vlogging and filmmaking prowess. With its captivating 4K/60FPS front camera recording capabilities, coupled with a treasure trove of photography tools and filters, it forges a path to a league of its own.

The Mobile Vlog Awards of Infinix (MVA) - ‘Capture Your Own Story’ was also launched, inviting users around the world to compete for prizes by sharing their own cinematic vlog creations.  The award encourages young creators worldwide to harness the advanced video capabilities of Infinix smartphones.

The ZERO 30 5G ‘Story On’ Launch event unfurls with a captivating masquerade dance, a tantalizing prologue to the grand revelation. Infinix CMO Lake Hu encapsulates the brand's journey in smartphone evolution with eloquence. Amidst the whirlwind of excitement, Anish Kapoor, the CEO of Infinix India, takes center stage to unveil the star of the evening—Infinix ZERO 30 5G.

In the words of Lake Hu, "This collaboration with Infinix and the Italian Pavilion Forum is a seamless blend of technology and human ingenuity. It's a celebration of capturing life in its purest form." Kapoor echoes this sentiment, shining a light on how the Infinix ZERO 30 5G democratizes the world of professional photography and video, beckoning creative souls from all walks of life.



