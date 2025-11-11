Indira Varma, Ashley Walters, & Tom Hollander Join DUNE: PROPHECY Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Production has commenced on the eight-episode second season of HBO Original drama series Dune: Prophecy with Olivier Award winner Indira Varma (Present Laughter, Oedipus), Ashley Walters (Top Boy, Adolescence), and Tony Award nominee Tom Hollander (Travesties, Patriots) now among the cast. From showrunner Alison Schapker, filming is taking place in Hungary, Jordan, and Spain.

The returning cast includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, Yerin Ha, Barbara Marten, and Tessa Bonham Jones.

From the expansive universe of “Dune,” created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled order that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. Season one received four Emmy nominations this year.

Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, Kevin Lau, Monica Owusu-Breen, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts serve as executive producers alongside Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert for the Frank Herbert estate. Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer. The series is co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television with Legendary also producing the film franchise. DUNE: PROPHECY is inspired by the novel “Sisterhood of Dune,” written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Indira Varma Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Tom Hollander Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski