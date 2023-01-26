Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ina Garten's BE MY GUEST to Return With Misty Copeland, Stanley Tucci, Laura Linney and Norah Jones

Ina Garten's BE MY GUEST to Return With Misty Copeland, Stanley Tucci, Laura Linney and Norah Jones

Be My Guest with Ina Garten premieres Sunday, March 5th at 11:30am ET/PT on Food Network.

Jan. 26, 2023  
Ina Garten's BE MY GUEST to Return With Misty Copeland, Stanley Tucci, Laura Linney and Norah Jones

Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa, is back with new episodes of her multiplatform series BE MY GUEST WITH INA GARTEN where she welcomes friends old and new to her East Hampton home for in-depth conversations, great food and trips to her favorite local spots.

Kicking off with a visit from renown ballerina Misty Copeland, upcoming guests also include actor, director and author Stanley Tucci, award-winning stage and screen actress Laura Linney and Grammy-winning singer songwriter Norah Jones.

Be My Guest with Ina Garten premieres Sunday, March 5th at 11:30am ET/PT on Food Network, with one-hour extended episodes streaming on discovery+ and a companion podcast.

"Receiving an invitation from Ina is a dream come true for her guests and our audience alike - her welcoming personality, legendary entertaining skills and natural curiosity for other people's life stories make for a fascinating series," said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery.

In the premiere episode, Ina is joined by superstar ballerina Misty Copeland for a dream day at the barn. After toasting with Kir Royale cocktails and Herbed Ricotta Bruschetta, they dig deep and talk about Misty's extraordinary upbringing, history-making ballet career and the moment she thought it was all over.

Misty then shares her family's favorite go-to dinner Citrus Salmon and Mashed Butternut Squash with Ina for a perfect alfresco dinner. In the next episode, actor-director-tv presenter-author Stanley Tucci makes Ina her first-ever martini and shares his tips for the classic cocktail, which is all new to Ina.

After enjoying Easy Oysters Rockefeller, they talk about life, love, career and share their passion for food - including a Tucci KITCHEN TAKEOVER as Stanley makes Cacciucco, a Tuscan seafood stew. To wrap up the day, they take a top-down ride to Main Beach for coffee and more conversation.

Ina then welcomes award-winning stage and screen actress Laura Linney to the barn with Blueberry Ricotta Breakfast Cake and they discuss career challenges, stage secrets and cooking party disasters. In a nod to Laura's Southern background, Ina teaches her to make Shrimp Boil with a twist. They then head to SAG HARBOR to sightsee and do some antique shopping.

Finally, after listening to and loving her music for years, Ina meets singer songwriter Norah Jones for the first time. After sharing a decadent Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie, they discuss everything from Norah's whirlwind rise to fame to family food traditions. Ina teaches her to make Chicken in a Pot with Orzo and they then take a historical Hamptons tour to visit Home Sweet Home, a museum with a musical connection.

Ina Garten is a New York Times bestselling cookbook author of thirteen cookbooks and the host of Food Network's Emmy Award-winning Barefoot Contessa. Her latest cookbook Go-To Dinners (Clarkson Potter) was published in October 2022. She lives in East Hampton, New York, with her husband, Jeffrey.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
The Gotham Announces Winners of Annual Student Short Film Showcase Photo
The Gotham Announces Winners of Annual Student Short Film Showcase
The five winning filmmakers are Saleem Gondal (Post Term, Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema), Yingtong Li (The Silent Whistle, Emerson College), Taylor Mannsman (Obscura, University of Texas at Austin), Shannon M. Sutherland (They Flew Like Blackbirds, Florida State University), and Cheryl Wong (Stigma, Style, NYU).
VIDEO: Disney+ Debuts THE LOW TONE CLUB Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Disney+ Debuts THE LOW TONE CLUB Trailer
“The Low Tone Club” also stars Kevin Bury (“Pa-Pi-Yón”), Elena Vives (“Amalia”), Brainer Gamboa (“Romario”), María Fernanda Marín (“Lala”), Catalina Polo (“Martina”), Gregorio Umaña (“Raphaelo”), Manuela Duque (“Roxana”), Salomé Camargo (“Cami”), Juan Camilo González (“Dardo”), and more. Watch the video trailer now!
Baz Luhrmann Signs First Look Deal with Warner Bros Pictures Photo
Baz Luhrmann Signs First Look Deal with Warner Bros Pictures
Freah off his Elvis biopic receiving eight Oscar nominations, Baz Luhrmann has signed a first look deal with Warner Brothers Pictures. Luhrmann will be developing and directing original feature material. He is also allowed to direct outisde projects as well. He is also known for directing Moulin Rouge!, The Great Gatsby, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: P!NK Shares First Look at 'Trustfall' Music VideoVIDEO: P!NK Shares First Look at 'Trustfall' Music Video
January 26, 2023

'TRUSTFALL' is the title track for her new album, set for release on February 17, 2023 via RCA Records. The single will be released at midnight tonight. Her first studio album since 2019's Hurts 2B Human, TRUSTFALL marks an exciting return to music from the celebrated artist. Watch a sneak peek video at the new single now!
Frankie Grande Returns to Host 10th Annual MUAHS Red Carpet Pre-ShowFrankie Grande Returns to Host 10th Annual MUAHS Red Carpet Pre-Show
January 26, 2023

Activist, host and performer Frankie Grande will return for the fifth year as star host of “The Red Carpet Pre-Show” at the Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) Awards, presented by Dyson and HASK® Beauty, streaming live. Check out the streaming schedule for the upcoming pre-show!
Ina Garten's BE MY GUEST to Return With Misty Copeland, Stanley Tucci, Laura Linney and Norah JonesIna Garten's BE MY GUEST to Return With Misty Copeland, Stanley Tucci, Laura Linney and Norah Jones
January 26, 2023

Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa, is back with new episodes of her multiplatform series Be My Guest with Ina Garten. Kicking off with a visit from renown ballerina Misty Copeland, upcoming guests also include actor, director and author Stanley Tucci, stage and screen actress Laura Linney and Grammy-winning singer songwriter Norah Jones.
Photos: First Look at THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Season 7 ReunionPhotos: First Look at THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Season 7 Reunion
January 26, 2023

The season includes Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton. Plus, friendly face Charisse Jackson Jordan returned as a friend of the cast, along with new friend Jacqueline Blake. Check out first look photos of the ladies at the reunion now!
Nuovo Testamento Share 'Heat' SingleNuovo Testamento Share 'Heat' Single
January 26, 2023

Nuovo Testamento’s latest single “Heat” is the Hi-NRG prayer at the end of a long road. It’s a driving, synth-powered battle cry on behalf of all the open hearts. The Los Angeles / Bologna based trio, Nuovo Testamento have taken over dance floors with their uniquely dark Italo disco-flavored pop hits in just a few years. Watch the video now!
share