Ina Garten's BE MY GUEST to Return With Misty Copeland, Stanley Tucci, Laura Linney and Norah Jones

Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa, is back with new episodes of her multiplatform series BE MY GUEST WITH INA GARTEN where she welcomes friends old and new to her East Hampton home for in-depth conversations, great food and trips to her favorite local spots.

Kicking off with a visit from renown ballerina Misty Copeland, upcoming guests also include actor, director and author Stanley Tucci, award-winning stage and screen actress Laura Linney and Grammy-winning singer songwriter Norah Jones.

Be My Guest with Ina Garten premieres Sunday, March 5th at 11:30am ET/PT on Food Network, with one-hour extended episodes streaming on discovery+ and a companion podcast.

"Receiving an invitation from Ina is a dream come true for her guests and our audience alike - her welcoming personality, legendary entertaining skills and natural curiosity for other people's life stories make for a fascinating series," said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery.

In the premiere episode, Ina is joined by superstar ballerina Misty Copeland for a dream day at the barn. After toasting with Kir Royale cocktails and Herbed Ricotta Bruschetta, they dig deep and talk about Misty's extraordinary upbringing, history-making ballet career and the moment she thought it was all over.

Misty then shares her family's favorite go-to dinner Citrus Salmon and Mashed Butternut Squash with Ina for a perfect alfresco dinner. In the next episode, actor-director-tv presenter-author Stanley Tucci makes Ina her first-ever martini and shares his tips for the classic cocktail, which is all new to Ina.

After enjoying Easy Oysters Rockefeller, they talk about life, love, career and share their passion for food - including a Tucci KITCHEN TAKEOVER as Stanley makes Cacciucco, a Tuscan seafood stew. To wrap up the day, they take a top-down ride to Main Beach for coffee and more conversation.

Ina then welcomes award-winning stage and screen actress Laura Linney to the barn with Blueberry Ricotta Breakfast Cake and they discuss career challenges, stage secrets and cooking party disasters. In a nod to Laura's Southern background, Ina teaches her to make Shrimp Boil with a twist. They then head to SAG HARBOR to sightsee and do some antique shopping.

Finally, after listening to and loving her music for years, Ina meets singer songwriter Norah Jones for the first time. After sharing a decadent Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie, they discuss everything from Norah's whirlwind rise to fame to family food traditions. Ina teaches her to make Chicken in a Pot with Orzo and they then take a historical Hamptons tour to visit Home Sweet Home, a museum with a musical connection.

Ina Garten is a New York Times bestselling cookbook author of thirteen cookbooks and the host of Food Network's Emmy Award-winning Barefoot Contessa. Her latest cookbook Go-To Dinners (Clarkson Potter) was published in October 2022. She lives in East Hampton, New York, with her husband, Jeffrey.