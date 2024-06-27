Ina Garten Makes Multi-Year Deal With Food Network

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa, has locked a new, exclusive multi-year deal with Food Network, according to Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. The deal includes new episodes of Garten’s Emmy®-award winning Be My Guest series in which she cooks and chats with friends, old and new, at her East Hampton home. The series has drawn notable guests such as Emily Blunt, Jennifer Garner, Nathan Lane, Laura Linney and Stanley Tucci, astronaut Nicole Mann, ballerina Misty Copeland, restaurateur and author Danny Meyer, and writer, journalist, and Professor Frank Bruni. The next season will launch in the fall with guests including chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay, award-winning actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and late-night’s Stephen Colbert & Evie McGee Colbert, plus more.

"The most coveted invitation is one to Ina’s home to spend time having a meal and hearing all about the extraordinary life she’s had…simply put, Ina is a culinary icon,” said Ayala. “She has the ability to feed both the mind and body with thoughtful conversations and delicious recipes, and I am thrilled that we will be continuing our relationship and bringing her devoted audience more episodes for years to come.”

Added Garten, “With Be My Guest I’m welcoming really fun, interesting people into my barn in East Hampton for good food and conversation. I am so pleased that you have enjoyed hearing from my guests as much as I have enjoyed hosting them. I cannot wait for you to see the new shows!”

Ina Garten is a New York Times bestselling cookbook author of thirteen cookbooks and the host of Food Network’s Emmy award-winning Be My Guest and Barefoot Contessa. Her latest book Go-To Dinners was released in October 2022. This coming October, Ina will release her memoir, Be Ready When the Luck Happens. She lives in East Hampton, New York, with her husband, Jeffrey.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

