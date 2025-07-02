INVASION Sets Season Three Premiere at Apple TV+; Teaser Trailer Revealed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has revealed the teaser and premiere date for the third season of “Invasion,” the sci-fi drama series from Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg. The 10-episode third season will make its global return on Friday, August 22 on Apple TV+ with one episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through October 24, 2025.

"Invasion" follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. In season three, those perspectives collide for the first time, as the series’ main characters are brought together to work as a team on a critical mission to infiltrate the alien mothership. The ultimate apex aliens have finally emerged, rapidly spreading their deadly tendrils across our planet. It will take all our heroes working together, using all their experience and expertise, to save our species. New relationships are formed, old relationship are challenged and even shattered, as our international cast of characters must become a team before it’s too late.

The third season of “Invasion” stars returning cast members Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Shane Zaza, Enver Gjokaj, and introduces new series regular Erika Alexander.

“Invasion” is created by Kinberg and Weil, who also serve as executive producers alongside Audrey Chon, David Witz, Alik Sakharov, Dan Dietz, KATIE O’Connell Marsh and Nick Nantell. The first and second seasons of “Invasion” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

