ID Greenlights a New Season of ON THE CASE WITH PAULA ZAHN as Show Celebrates Its 25th Season

ID's signature newsmagazine, ON THE CASE WITH PAULA ZAHN, celebrates a cable milestone when its 25th season debuts with the series' 350th episode on the leading true-crime channel on September 4.

Led by Emmy® Award-winning journalist Paula Zahn, ON THE CASE features riveting storytelling and original interviews that go BEYOND THE HEADLINES to reveal first-person accounts and expert insights of those connected to the cases, showcasing the full scope and impact of murder.

Season 25 of ON THE CASE premieres on Sunday, September 4 at 10/9 on ID, with its 350th episode, "From Zero to Murder." New episodes are available to stream the same day on discovery+ with past seasons available to binge.

"In today's television landscape, ON THE CASE WITH PAULA ZAHN has achieved the unimaginable and reached an incredible milestone with the premiere of its 25th season and 350th episode," said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content.

"Day in and day out, Paula's unparalleled grace, professionalism and journalistic integrity shine through in each episode, which has so clearly resonated with fans for years, making ON THE CASE a signature pillar of ID. We are thrilled to celebrate these accomplishments with Paula and the entire creative team as they continue to unravel shocking crimes, leaving their mark on television and the community around us."

In the gripping 350th episode, police investigating the brutal murder of a young woman ask themselves a chilling question: was the ambush-style shooting that ended Alisha Canales-McGuire's life actually a terrifying case of mistaken identity?

Paula sits down with investigators who cracked the case and the victim's sister and intended target, Amanda, to get to the bottom of one of the most bizarre murder investigations to rock the quiet suburb of Everett, Washington. "From Zero to Murder" premieres on September 4 at 10/9c on ID.

ON THE CASE WITH PAULA ZAHN is produced by Scott Sternberg Productions, Inc. and Weinberger Media for Investigation Discovery and discovery+.

Ten-time Emmy award-winning journalist Paula Zahn is the executive producer and host of Investigation Discovery's On the Case with Paula Zahn, a weekly investigative crime show. She is also host of THIRTEEN's weekly arts and culture multi-platform showcase, NYC-Arts.

Zahn began her journalism career in local news, working for stations in Dallas-Fort Worth, San Diego, Houston, Boston and Los Angeles. She was first introduced to national audiences as an anchor for the news segments on ABC News' Good Morning America. She went on to host shows for CBS News, Fox News and CNN.

Zahn's many years of reporting have not only won her the public's trust, but many prestigious honors, including six Gracie Awards, two National Headliner Awards, recognition of her career reportage from the Museum of Television and Radio and in 2019 she received The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation's Giants of Broadcasting and Electronic Arts Award.

Zahn has also been recognized by The Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Beth Israel Medical Center, and the Congressional Families Action for Cancer Awareness among others, for her indefatigable work in raising awareness of breast cancer.

An accomplished cellist, Zahn attended college on a cello scholarship. She has performed with renowned musicians in world-class venues including the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall. Zahn also played at the Kennedy Center with the National Symphony Orchestra as it saluted outgoing conductor Mstislav Rostropovich.

She later joined Maestro Rostropovich in St. Petersburg, Russia as part of the 100-cello orchestra he conducted. Zahn has had a long affiliation with Sejong Soloists and has performed with them at many venues, most notably in Seoul at Hoam Art Hall.

Zahn is a member of the WNET Board of Trustees and a mother of three, Haley, Jared and Austin.