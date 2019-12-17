ID Announces Season Two of IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH

After a successful first season where eight featured fugitives have already been brought to justice, Investigation Discovery and victims' rights advocate John Walsh are teaming once again to hunt down persons of interest and find missing children with a second season of IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH.

In the series, John Walsh and his son, Callahan Walsh, introduce ID's active and engaged audience to unsolved violent crimes that urgently need to be closed. IN PURSUIT relies on leads from ID's viewers who may have seen something that would help authorities, with all calls and online tips vetted by experts and followed up on by the appropriate authorities, including local law enforcement, FBI, and the U.S. Marshals. As part of its commitment to justice, Investigation Discovery operates an active call center at 833-3-PURSUE and dedicated online HUB at InPursuitTips.com, with trained professionals who keep the anonymity of sources in utmost confidence. Additionally, in partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), the series also features two missing children each hour, providing age-progression photos when possible and descriptions in the hopes that viewers can provide new leads to their whereabouts.

The 12-episode, season two premiere IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH airs on Wednesday, January 15 at 10/9c Investigation Discovery, America's leading true-crime channel.

"Pairing icon of justice, John Walsh, with ID's uniquely engaged audience and our reach as a global brand has resulted already in the capture of violent fugitives, who would otherwise have threatened the safety of our nation's families and children," said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America. "Indeed, we are immensely proud to present this second season of IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH, which enables us to continue our mission to create active television that makes an impact far beyond the hour it is on the air."





