I AM A DANCER Documentary Comes To Blu-ray For The First Time Next Month

Available on Blu-ray for the First Time in North America.

Aug. 20, 2020  

Available on Blu-ray for the First Time in North America, this Golden Globe nominee for "Best Documentary Film" features prima ballerinas Margot Fonteyn, Carla Fracci, Lynn Seymour and Deanne Bergsma; BD bonus features includes interviews with Terese Capucilli, Skylar Brandt and a 16-Page booklet.

One of the greatest ballet dancers of his generation, Rudolph Nureyev is at the height of his powers in this intimate 1972 documentary portrait, which offers an unprecedented look at the training and dedication behind his electrifying art.

Providing a unique glimpse into Nureyev's personality, preparation and technique, I AM A DANCER includes excerpts from his performances in the classical ballets La Sylphide with Carla Fracci, and The Sleeping Beauty with Lynn Seymour; in addition to sequences from the modern ballet Field Figures with Deanne Bergsma, and Frederick Ashton's Marguerite and Armand with his long-time partner Margot Fonteyn.

BONUS FEATURES

  • Terese Capucilli (Juilliard, Martha Graham) on Nureyev and Fonteyn
  • Skylar Brandt (American Ballet Theatre) on I Am a Dancer
  • 16-page booklet with new essay by arts critic Kenji Fujishima

For more information, please visit www.filmmovement.com.



