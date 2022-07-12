Hunter Arnold to Produce Indie LGBTQ Rom-Com ORIGINAL TRU

Director and actress Marla Sokoloff has come on board to direct the indie LGBTQ rom-com ORIGINAL TRU screenplay penned by Adam Huss.

Tony award-winning Broadway producer Hunter Arnold will produce ORIGINAL TRU via his company TBD Productions, alongside Adam Bucci, Cat Del Re, Jessy Greer and Adam Huss.

ORIGINAL TRU tells the story of Truman, a high school outcast who is the anonymous

creator of a comic burn book that chronicles the gossip and social circles of Calvary

High. When popular jock Bastian asks Truman out, it seems too good to be true. As

their connection grows, they are forced to choose between exposing their secret

identities or losing true love.

Casting is underway with a late fall shoot scheduled.

"From the moment I read the script for ORIGINAL TRU, I knew it was something that I

needed to be a part of," said Sokoloff. "These characters are complex, nuanced and

reflect the real challenges of being a teen in a social-media-driven world. The love story

between Truman and Bastian is equal parts challenging and magical, and one that

needs to be told."

Best known for her acting roles on Full House, Fuller House and David E. Kelly's The

Practice, Sokoloff's directorial feature debut Rosé All Day, starring Veronica Dunne and

Jenna Ushkowitz, will premiere on the opening night at the Sunscreen Film Festival in

St. Petersburg, Florida in April 2023.

Most recently, Sokoloff directed Lifetime's Blended Christmas, starring Haylie Duff, which premiered on their coveted holiday movie lineup this past December. Other directing credits include Lifetime's Christmas Hotel starring Tatyana Ali and Sean Patrick Thomas, and digital short comedy Preschool in LA starring Judy Greer.

Hunter Arnold is a Tony-Award winning producer whose credits include Dear Evan

Hansen, Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening, The Inheritance, Macbeth, Moulin Rouge! and

Edward Albee's The Goat (London). In addition to his producing projects, Hunter is a

founder and principal of Ridgeline Productions, the General Partner of the Broadway

Strategic Return Fund, a professionally managed, data-driven fund focused on

theatrical finance.

He is also the founder and CEO of ARTech Holdings, an incubator and holding company focused on generating technologies to support the live arts community. Hunter is a frequent lecturer and guest professor on entertainment trends and economics, commercial theater and working in the arts.