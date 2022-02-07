Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hulu's THE ORVILLE: NEW HORIZONS Sets New Premiere Date

“The Orville” returns exclusively as a Hulu original series on June 2.

Feb. 7, 2022  

Seth MacFarlane's epic space adventure series "The Orville" returns exclusively as a Hulu original series on June 2.

Set 400 years in the future, "The Orville: New Horizons" finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.

The ensemble cast includes MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr and Anne Winters.

"The Orville: New Horizons" is produced by 20th Television and Fuzzy Door. The series was created and written by Seth MacFarlane. MacFarlane, Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jon Cassar, Jason Clark and Howard Griffith serve as executive producers.

Watch the new sneak peek here:

From This Author Michael Major