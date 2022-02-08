Hulu's LOVE, VICTOR to End With Season Three

Hulu has announced that Love, Victor will end with its previously announced season three.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the Love, Simon spinoff starring Michael Cimino will premiere all eight episodes of its final season on June 15.

Season two of the popular teen dramedy followed a newly out of the closet Victor entering his junior year at Creekwood High. But being out brings with it new challenges, as Victor faces a family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia, and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete -- all while navigating the excitement of his relationship with Benji.

The series stars Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, and Ana Ortiz.

The film's original writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serve as executive producers alongside Adam Londy, Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, and Pouya Shahbazian.