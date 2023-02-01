How to Watch C-SPAN's State of the Union Coverage

C-SPAN's STATE OF THE UNION coverage will begin on Tuesday, February 7 at 8pm ET, LIVE on C-SPAN with Peter Slen and Greta Brawner hosting.

Politico's Katherine Tully-McManus, a Congressional reporter and author of the Huddle newsletter, joins LIVE from Statuary Hall to preview the evening and provide political context surrounding the evening's speech.

The preview show will also include an interview with Marquette University Political Science Professor Julia Azari discussing the history and evolution of the State of the Union. C-SPAN will have LIVE footage from the House chamber as the Senate, Supreme Court, special guests and other dignitaries arrive.

Following President Biden's address, C-SPAN will have LIVE coverage of the Republican response. After which, they'll go to the phones, hearing from C-SPAN viewers across the country on what they heard from the evening's speech and what they liked and didn't like.

C-SPAN2 will have a LIVE simulcast of the STATE OF THE UNION Address starting at 9pm ET. Following the speech, C-SPAN Host Pedro Echevarria will get LIVE reaction from members of the House and Senate in Statuary Hall.

The conversation will continue on WASHINGTON JOURNAL at 7am ET on Wednesday, with more reaction from viewers and lawmakers.