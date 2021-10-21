Hollywood Women's International Film Festival Announces 2021 Honorees

Director J.R. Niles has announced the 2021 Hollywood Women's International Film Festival's Film Jury Selections, Forums and Special Award Recipients. The Festival Will Be Held at UCLA'S James Bridges Theatre on Saturday, October 24, 2021.

This Year's Lifetime Achievement Award Goes to Actress-Producer-Writer Gina Gershon for her outstanding and enormous contributions in Cinema, Theatre, Music and TV, and for her support of LGBTQ visibility in the arts, for inspiring women in the arts with her brave artistic choices, her extraordinary talent, her brilliant and memorable performances, her courage in risk taking, grace, kindness, and compassionate activism. The Cecily Adams Casting Director Award goes to Casting Director Michelle Lewitt for her support of actors and women filmmakers. Actor Jim Beaver will be in attendance to present the award named after his late wife, Actor- Casting Director-Lyricist Cecily Adams.

Additional special awards presented at the festival will include: The Activism Award will be given to filmmaker and Neuroscientist Dr. Charlotte Wincott for her work in raising national awareness on opioid addiction. The Rising Star Award will be given to Actress- Musician Jacqueline Lord for her extraordinary talent in acting and music. The Emerging Actress award will be given to Carie Kawa. The Emerging Actor Award will be given to Piers Stubbs.

The Hollywood Women's Film Institute Festival was founded in 2019 as a non-profit feminist organization, created to support and facilitate programs and opportunities for women filmmakers and student filmmakers in film, TV, and media from around the world. Its Advisory Board is made up of men and women from across the film and television spectrum, including writers, directors, producers, film consultants, talent managers, entertainment attorneys, actors, actresses, makeup artists, costume designers and media creators.