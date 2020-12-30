Hollywood Productions Shut Down Until At Least Mid-January

Hollywood productions will be shut down through mid-January, following public criticism and pleas from local health officials, Mediaite reports.

SAG-AFRTA released a statement, written by leaders Gabrielle Carteris and David White.

"Most entertainment productions will remain on hiatus until the second or third week of January if not later," the note reads. "This means that the number of our member performers working on sets right now is reduced. Our safety protocols ensure appropriate precautions for the holiday hiatus period including additional time for testing prior to the resumption of production."

This announcement comes after the L.A. County Department of Public Health asked the industry to halt work in an email fo film industry contacts.

"Although music, TV and film productions are allowed to operate, we ask you to strongly consider pausing work for a few weeks during this catastrophic surge in COVID cases," department representatives wrote. "Identify and delay higher risk activities, and focus on lower-risk work for now, if at all possible."

Read the full statement from SAG-AFTRA below and the original story on Mediaite.

We are writing to let you know that we are closely monitoring the recent surge in COVID-19 infections along with the reported lack of intensive care unit (ICU) beds throughout the state of California and particularly in Los Angeles County. This is deeply concerning to us all and we have taken immediate action to connect with our epidemiologists and public health experts regarding the surge in cities across the nation.

Most entertainment productions will remain on hiatus until the second or third week of January if not later. This means that the number of our member performers working on sets right now is reduced. Our safety protocols ensure appropriate precautions for the holiday hiatus period including additional time for testing prior to the resumption of production.

To ensure the utmost safety, we are in close contact with our sister unions and guilds, the industry, our expert epidemiologists, industrial sanitation specialists, public health officials, member leaders and staff. We remain focused on ensuring the safest possible work environment and protocols for SAG-AFTRA members.

We will continue to monitor this situation and its impact on production and employment in all contract areas and will take appropriate measures as needed to ensure the continued safety of our members and others.

In the meantime, we urge you all to remain vigilant and adhere to the safety principles to protect yourselves, your families, communities and colleagues. Always, wear your masks, maintain safe physical distancing, wash hands frequently and well, and follow the public health recommendations for preventing the spread of infectious disease. For a refresher on how you can help stop the spread of COVID-19, review the SAG-AFTRA Safety Tips. Thank you for staying safe and taking action to protect yourself and others during this pandemic. Please continue to monitor your emails for updates over the coming days and weeks.

Wishing you and yours a safe and joyful New Year.

In unity,

Gabrielle Carteris SAG-AFTRA President

David White SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director