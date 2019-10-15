Heather Dubrow from THE REAL HOUSEWIVES Does Stand-Up on LIGHTS OUT WITH DAVID SPADE

Heather Dubrow (The Real Housewives of Orange County) is trying out a new career in stand-up - with some help from David Spade and Whitney Cummings feeding her jokes through an earpiece. This marks the fifth "Build A Comic" segment on Lights Out having previously featured SEAL TEAM Six's Robert O'Neill, NBA player Nick Young, VANDERPUMP RULES star Stassi Schroeder and Spade's driver Matt Stonerock. Watch the clip below.

Comedy Central's LIGHTS OUT WITH DAVID SPADE is hosted by iconic comedian David Spade and follows THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH Monday through Thursday each week. The late night series, which debuted on July 29, 2019, features Spade's signature take on the Pop culture news of the day and includes a rotating group of his comedian and celebrity friends, while also incorporating sketches and field segments.

Watch the stand-up clip here:





