Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song Will Present 77th Emmy Awards Nominations

The Television Academy has announced that nominations for the 77th Emmy Awards will be presented by Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song at a ceremony slated for Tuesday, July 15, at 8:30 AM PDT/11:30 AM EDT. The ceremony will stream live from the Academy’s Wolf Theatre here.

The 77th Emmy Awards will be hosted by Nate Bargatze and broadcast live Sunday, Sept. 14, (8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Harvey Guillén is best known for his role as “Guillermo de la Cruz” on six seasons of the critically acclaimed and Emmy Award-nominated FX comedy series What We Do in the Shadows. The role earned him five Critics Choice Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor, making him the first queer Latinx performer to be nominated in the category. He has also won two Imagen Awards for his work.

Most recently, Guillén starred in the Warner Bros. sci-fi thriller Companion and can be seen in Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of Stephen King’s The Life of Chuck and Disney+’s Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip. In addition to his live-action work, Guillén is a gifted voice actor featured in The Garfield Movie, Academy Award-nominated Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and many more. Upcoming, Guillén will executive produce and star IN THE DARK comedy Damned If You Do and has wrapped production on three films: Spicy Will, (Saint) Peter and That Friend.

Brenda Song, who just received Variety’s coveted Virtuoso Award at the 2025 Bentonville Film Festival, is a versatile and accomplished actress with a dynamic career spanning television, film and voice work. She is currently starring opposite Kate Hudson in the Netflix comedy series Running Point and was recently seen in the buzzed-about feature The Last Showgirl and in Amazon’s romantic comedy Love Accidentally. Brenda previously starred in Hulu’s Dollface and Netflix's psychological thriller Secret Obsession and continues to showcase her range through standout voice performances in Netflix’s Blue Eye Samurai, Disney’s Amphibia and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and Cartoon Network’s Robot Chicken.

