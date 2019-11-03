Harriet Tubman Movie Spurs Renaming Of Virginia Inside Passage

The opening weekend of the film Harriet is making waves in the movie theaters across the nation and at Virginia Inside Passage (VIP). A grassroots effort is underway to rename Virginia Inside Passage to the Harriet Tubman Waterway. This initiative honoring Harriet Tubman on the water would follow the US Navy commissioning of SS Tubman, a Liberty class ship used for cargo during WW II, after Harriet Tubman.

The VIP is roughly 68 nautical miles of marshland and shallow bays that begins at the Chesapeake Bay from Cape Charles, Virginia to parts of Maryland and Delaware along the Delmarva Peninsula. This waterway was a major corridor for enslaved Africans pursuit of freedom for the Underground Railroad. While following the North star, Harriet Tubman mastered the elements in this terrain and never lost a passenger.

On the net: www.hr1242resilience.com





