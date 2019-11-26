Hannah Brown, Kel Mitchell, & More Join DANCING WITH THE STARS - LIVE TOUR 2020

America's favorite dance show is going back on tour this winter with "Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020," featuring celebrity guests from the 2019 season of "Dancing with the Stars." The cast of celebrities includes newly crowned Mirrorball champion Hannah Brown from "The Bachelorette," Pop star Ally Brooke, country artist Lauren Alaina, comedian and actor Kel Mitchell, "The Office" actress Kate Flannery and model Sailor Brinkley-Cook. Each night, one or more of these celebrities will be joining the show to wow live audiences across the country by performing fan-favorite routines from this past season. The longest tour to date will be kicking off Jan. 9 in Richmond, Virginia.

The all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers wowing audiences with every type of ballroom dance. The show continues its legacy of performing showstopping routines alongside new numbers choreographed just for the live show ranging from the time-honored dances of the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Salsa, Tango - and everything in between. In the longest and most expansive North American tour to date, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glamour and glitz they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in their hometowns.

The tour delivers a spectacular night of dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Sasha Farber, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach.

Tickets for "Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020" are on sale now. To purchase tickets and to get the full list of tour dates, please visit dwtstour.com. VIP packages will be available through VIPNation.com, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, meet-and-greet opportunities with the cast, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities.

"Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020" is produced by Faculty Productions in association with BBC Studios. The show is directed by Mark "Swany" Swanhart and co-directed by Amanda Balen.

"Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020" Dates:

Jan 9 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater with special guest Ally Brooke

Jan 10 - Atlantic City, NJ - The Borgata with special guest Ally Brooke

Jan 11 and 12 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun with special guest Ally Brooke

Jan 14 - Rochester, NY - Auditorium Theatre with special guest Ally Brooke

Jan 15 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre with special guest Ally Brooke

Jan 16 and 17 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre with special guest Kate Flannery

Jan 18 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center with special guest Kate Flannery (Matinee and Evening Shows)

Jan 19 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre with special guest Kate Flannery

Jan 21-23 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre with special guest Kate Flannery

Jan 24 - Washington DC - MGM National Harbor with special guest Kate Flannery

Jan 25 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone with special guest Kate Flannery

Jan 26 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met with special guest Kate Flannery

Jan 28 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall with special guests Hannah Brown and Kate Flannery

Jan 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center with special guest Kate Flannery

Jan 30 and 31- Niagara Falls, ON - Avalon Ballroom Theatre - Fallsview Casino with special guest Kate Flannery

Feb 1 - Windsor, ON - Caesars with special guest Kate Flannery (Matinee and Evening Shows)

Feb 4 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre with special guest Kate Flannery

Feb 5 - Columbus, OH - The Palace with special guest Kate Flannery

Feb 6 - Indianapolis, IN - The Murat with special guest Kate Flannery

Feb 7 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre with special guest Kate Flannery

Feb 8 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre with special guest Kate Flannery

Feb 9 - Appleton, WI - FOX Cities with special guest Kate Flannery

Feb 11 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino with special guest Kate Flannery

Feb 12 - Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium with special guest Kate Flannery

Feb 13 - Peoria, IL - Civic Auditorium with special guest Kate Flannery

Feb 14 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre with special guest Kate Flannery

Feb 15 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre with special guest Kate Flannery

Feb 16 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry with special guest Kate Flannery

Feb 18 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena with special guest Kate Flannery

Feb 19 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center with special guest Kate Flannery

Feb 20 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center with special guest Kate Flannery

Feb 21 and 22 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall with special guest Kate Flannery

Feb 23 - Orlando, FL - Disney Hall with special guest Kate Flannery (Matinee and Evening Shows)

Feb 25 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock with special guest Kate Flannery

Feb 26 - Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theater with special guest Kate Flannery

Feb 27 - Atlanta, GA - The FOX with special guest Kate Flannery

Feb 28 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium with special guest Kate Flannery

Feb 29 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium with special guest Kate Flannery

Mar 1 - Knoxville, TN - Civic Auditorium with special guest Kate Flannery

Mar 3 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall with special guest Lauren Alaina

Mar 4 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall with special guest Lauren Alaina

Mar 5 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre with special guest Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Mar 6 - Shreveport, LA - Municipal Auditorium with special guest Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Mar 7 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Center with special guest Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Mar 8 - Grand Prairie, TX - Verizon Theatre with special guest Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Mar 10 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre with special guest Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Mar 11 - Omaha, NE - Ralston Arena with special guest Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Mar 12 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theater with special guest Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Mar 13 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Auditorium with special guest Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Mar 14 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre with special guest Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Mar 15 - Sioux City, IA - Orpheum with special guest Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Mar 17 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak with special guest Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Mar 18 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre with special guest Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Mar 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Center with special guest Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Mar 20 - Boise, ID - Morrison Center with special guest Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Mar 21 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Casino with special guest Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Mar 22 - Stockton, CA - Stockton Arena with special guest Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Mar 24 - Riverside, CA - FOX Theater with special guests Kate Flannery and Kel Mitchell

Mar 25 - Costa Mesa, CA - Segerstrom Hall with special guests Kate Flannery and Kel Mitchell

Mar 26 - San Diego, CA - Sycuan Casino Resort with special guests Kate Flannery and Kel Mitchell

Mar 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre with special guests Kate Flannery and Kel Mitchell

Mar 28 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs with special guests Kate Flannery and Kel Mitchell

Mar 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater with special guests Kate Flannery and Kel Mitchell

Mar 31 - Bakersfield, CA - Rabobank Theater with special guest Kate Flannery

Apr 1- Fresno, CA - Saroyan with special guest Kate Flannery

Apr 2 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic with special guest Kate Flannery

Apr 3 - Oakland, CA - Paramount with special guest Kate Flannery

Apr 5 - Seattle, WA - WaMu with special guest Kate Flannery

Apr 6 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts with special guest Lauren Alaina

Apr 7 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium with special guest Lauren Alaina

*Cast subject to change.





Related Articles View More TV Stories