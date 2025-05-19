Hannah Berner Sets 'None Of My Business' National Headlining Comedy Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian and New York Times Bestselling Author Hannah Berner is bringing her stand up back to the stage, announcing her upcoming headline comedy tour “None of My Business” with stops at theaters across the country this fall.

Berner’s last stand-up tour produced her Netflix comedy special “We Ride at Dawn,” which debuted at #2 across the platform. Following a sold out “Club Giggly” national tour alongside “Giggly Squad” podcast co-host Paige DeSorbo, the duo released their New York Times Bestselling book “How To Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously” via Simon & Schuster in April. Berner will now bring new material to audiences across the country starting in September.

“Come laugh with me while I question every life decision I’ve ever made. My new show gets a little more personal and vulnerable than before. I can’t wait to go to new cities and feel the energy from the most amazing audiences,” said Berner.

Tour presale will take place from Tuesday, May 20th at 10:00AM local time to Wednesday, May 21st at 11:59PM local time. The artist code for all presales is BUTTER. General onsale will begin Thursday, May 22nd at 10:00AM local time. See below for upcoming tour dates to find a show near you.

Tour Dates:

Friday, September 5, 2025 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Sacramento, CA - Crest Theatre

Sunday, September 7, 2025 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Friday, September 12, 2025 Waterloo, NY - del Lago Resort & Casino - The Vine

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Buffalo, NY - UB Center for the Arts

Friday, September 19, 2025 Bensalem, PA - Parx Casino (Xcite Center)

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Norfolk, VA - Harrison Opera House

Sunday, September 21, 2025 Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

Thursday, October 2, 2025 Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland

Friday, October 3, 2025 Ann Arbor, MI - Michigan Theater

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Thursday, October 9, 2025 San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre

Friday, October 10, 2025 Las Vegas, NV - The Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

Friday, October 24, 2025 Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Green Bay, WI - Meyer Theatre

Sunday, October 26, 2025 Madison, WI - The Orpheum

Thursday, November 6, 2025 Portland, ME - State Theatre

Friday, November 7, 2025 Medford, MA - Chevalier Theatre

Thursday, November 13, 2025 Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

Friday, November 14, 2025 Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Houston, TX - Cullen Performance Hall

(Arist Presale / General Onsale)

Friday, November 28, 2025 St. Petersburg, FL - Duke Energy Center for the Arts

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Fort Myers, FL - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Sunday, November 30, 2025 Coral Springs, FL - Coral Springs Center for the Arts

Thursday, December 4, 2025 Omaha, NE - Holland Performing Arts Center

Friday, December 5, 2025 Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

Saturday, December 6, 2025 Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

About Hannah Berner:

Hannah Berner is a stand-up comedian and New York Times Best-Selling author known for her relatable humor and charismatic crowd work. She rose to prominence with her debut comedy special “We Ride at Dawn” which premiered at #2 on Netflix. Berner hosts two hit podcasts, Giggly Squad alongside Paige DeSorbo and Berner Phone with Des Bishop, which have garnered over 100 million combined downloads. After a sold-out national tour, Berner and DeSorbo recently released their book “How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously” via Simon and Schuster which debuted at #2 on the New York Times Best Seller list. Her video series, Han on the Street, has earned over 350 million views. In addition to her regular appearances in the New York comedy scene, Berner was included in Variety's 2024 "The New Power of New York" list, The Hollywood Reporter's 2024 "The Creator A-List" and Variety’s 2023 “Top 10 Comics to Watch". She is a Brooklyn native and resides in New York City with her cat Butter.

Photo Credit: Madison Lane

