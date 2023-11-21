HUNGER GAMES Collection Released as SteelBook Collection at Walmart

The Hunger Games SteelBook® will be available on 4K Ultra HD™ + Blu-ray™ + Digital.

The blockbuster phenomenon The Hunger Games saga is out now, exclusively at Walmart on 4K Ultra HD™ + Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook® from Lionsgate.

Starring Oscar® winner Jennifer Lawrence (2012, Actress in a Leading Role, Silver Linings Playbook), all four films will be available on this collectible format: The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2.  

The Hunger Games SteelBook® will be available on 4K Ultra HD™ + Blu-ray™ + Digital for the suggested retail price of $59.99. 

OFFICIAL SYNOPSES

THE HUNGER GAMES

Every year in the ruins of what was once North America, the Capitol of the nation of Panem forces each of its twelve districts to send a teenage boy and girl to compete in the Hunger Games. Sixteen-year-old Katniss Everdeen volunteers in her younger sister’s place and must rely upon her sharp instincts when she’s pitted against highly trained Tributes who have prepared their entire lives. If she’s ever to return home to District 12, Katniss must make impossible choices in THE ARENA that weigh survival against humanity and life against love.

THE HUNGER GAMES: CATCHING FIRE

Academy Award® winner Jennifer Lawrence returns as Katniss Everdeen in this thrilling second adventure from The Hunger Games saga. Against all odds, Katniss and fellow tribute Peeta have returned home after surviving the Hunger Games. Winning means they must leave loved ones behind and embark on a Victory Tour through the districts. Along the way, Katniss senses a rebellion simmering – one that she and Peeta may have sparked. At the end of the tour, President Snow announces a deadly 75th Hunger Games that could change Panem forever.

THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY — PART 1

Katniss Everdeen, girl on fire, has survived. She awakens from the cruel and haunting Quarter Quell deep inside the bunkered catacombs of District 13. Separated from some of her closest allies and fearing for their safety in the Capitol, Katniss finally agrees to be the Mockingjay, the symbolic leader of the rebellion. Still uncertain as to whom she can trust, Katniss must help 13 rise from the shadows, all the while knowing that President Snow has focused his hatred into a personal vendetta against her—and her loved ones.

THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY — PART 2

One of the most celebrated movie series of all time comes to its thrilling conclusion in the last chapter of The Hunger Games. Jennifer Lawrence stars as Katniss Everdeen, who began her journey fighting to survive the brutal Hunger Games, and rose to lead the rebellion against Panem’s tyrannical president (Donald Sutherland). Now, Katniss and a team of rebels from District 13 prepare for the final epic battle that will decide Panem’s future.

4K ULTRA HD / BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

THE HUNGER GAMES

Audio Commentary with Editor Stephen Mirrione, Visual Effects Supervisor Sheena Duggal, and Supervising Sound Editor Lon Bender
Game Maker: Suzanne Collins and The Hunger Games Phenomenon
The World Is Watching: Making The Hunger Games
Letters from the Rose Garden

THE HUNGER GAMES: CATCHING FIRE

Audio Commentary with Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson
“Surviving the Game: Making The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” Documentary
Deleted Scenes

THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY — PART 1

Audio Commentary with Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson
“The Mockingjay Lives: The Making of MJ1” Documentary
Straight from the Heart: A Tribute to Philip Seymour Hoffman
Songs of Rebellion: Lorde on Curating the Soundtrack
Lorde “Yellow Flicker Beat” Music Video
Deleted Scenes

THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY — PART 2

“Pawns No More: Making The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2” — An 8-Part Documentary with an In-Depth Look at All Aspects of the Making of the Final Movie Including the Acting Ensemble, Visual and Costume Design, Special Effects, Post-Production, and More!
The Hunger Games: A Photographic Journey
Cinna’s Sketchbook: SECRETS OF the Mockingjay Armor
Panem on Display: The Hunger Games: The Exhibition
Jet to the Set (Blu-ray Only)
Audio Commentary with Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson



