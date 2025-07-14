Live-Action HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Sets Digital Release

Following its digital release on July 15, the 4K UHD and Blu-ray™ will arrive on August 12, 2025.
Toothless, Hiccup, and all the other fan-favorite characters from Berk are coming home tomorrow as How to Train Your Dragon makes its debut on digital platforms. The home release for DreamWorks' live-action remake will include more than 75 minutes of bonus content, including deleted scenes, a gag reel, and making-of vignettes that delve deeper into visual effects, character transformations, and more. Following its digital release on July 15, the 4K UHD and Blu-ray™ will arrive on August 12, 2025.
With a fanbase around the world, the animated franchise has earned four Academy Award® nominations and grossed more than $1.6 billion at the global box office. For the 2025 remake, director Dean DeBlois brought the animated film to life in live-action, a first for DreamWorks. Released in June, the movie has grossed over $550 million worldwide.
On the Isle of Berk, Vikings and dragons have battled for generations, but that won’t stop Hiccup (Mason Thames), THE SON of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler), from building an unlikely bond with the feared dragon, Toothless. With an ancient evil threatening their worlds, it’s up to Hiccup, Toothless, and their courageous companion Astrid (Nico Parker) to make the realm realize they’re stronger together, and only through friendship and bravery can they overcome the challenges of a high-flying adventure.
Gerard Butler (300, Has Fallen franchise) reprises his voice role from the animated franchise and is joined by a cast of franchise newcomers including Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead, Paul), Mason Thames (The Black Phone, “For All Mankind”), Nico Parker (Dumbo, “The Last of Us”), Gabriel Howell (“Bodies”), Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (“Smothered”), and Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy).
