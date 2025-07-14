Live-Action HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Sets Digital Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Toothless, Hiccup, and all the other fan-favorite characters from Berk are coming home tomorrow as How to Train Your Dragon makes its debut on digital platforms. The home release for DreamWorks' live-action remake will include more than 75 minutes of bonus content, including deleted scenes, a gag reel, and making-of vignettes that delve deeper into visual effects, character transformations, and more. Following its digital release on July 15, the 4K UHD and Blu-ray™ will arrive on August 12, 2025.

With a fanbase around the world, the animated franchise has earned four Academy Award® nominations and grossed more than $1.6 billion at the global box office. For the 2025 remake, director Dean DeBlois brought the animated film to life in live-action, a first for DreamWorks. Released in June, the movie has grossed over $550 million worldwide.

On the Isle of Berk, Vikings and dragons have battled for generations, but that won’t stop Hiccup (Mason Thames), THE SON of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler), from building an unlikely bond with the feared dragon, Toothless. With an ancient evil threatening their worlds, it’s up to Hiccup, Toothless, and their courageous companion Astrid (Nico Parker) to make the realm realize they’re stronger together, and only through friendship and bravery can they overcome the challenges of a high-flying adventure.

Gerard Butler (300, Has Fallen franchise) reprises his voice role from the animated franchise and is joined by a cast of franchise newcomers including Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead, Paul), Mason Thames (The Black Phone, “For All Mankind”), Nico Parker (Dumbo, “The Last of Us”), Gabriel Howell (“Bodies”), Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (“Smothered”), and Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy).

BONUS FEATURES

Deleted Scenes with Introductions by Writer/Director Dean DeBlois

Gag Reel

Love and Legacy: Making HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON – Go behind the scenes to see how the beloved characters and intricate fantasy world were brought to the live-action medium.

Building Berk – Walk onto the set of HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON and take in the scale, detail, and heart that went into building Berk.

Dreaming Up the Dragons – A glimpse at the technology, artistry, and imagination involved in bringing life-like dragons to the screen.

Fit for a Viking – Witness the elaborate transformations the cast made to embody the Vikings we see in the film.

Forbidden Friendship with Introductions by Writer/Director Dean DeBlois – Watch Mason Thames perform the full Forbidden Friendship sequence with a puppeteer in the early stages of creating one of the film’s most iconic scenes.

Test Drive with Introduction by Writer/Director Dean DeBlois – Hold on tight as we join Hiccup on his first flight with Toothless, and see the various elements that came together to construct the thrilling scene.

Exploring the Isle of Berk at Epic Universe – Explore HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON – Isle of Berk and discover an island where Vikings and fire-breathing dragons exist together in harmony.

Feature Commentary with Writer/Director Dean DeBlois