HOUSE OF THE RISING SUN In the Works at ABC

Deadline reports that "House of the Rising Sun," an upcoming musical drama, has landed at ABC after much discussion.

Oscar nominee Raphael Saadiq will write some music for the show, which is expected to incorporate the famous folk song whose title mirrors the name of the show.

House of the Rising Sun, in the same vein as Moulin Rouge, is described as a Romeo and Juliet-style soap about two feuding families set against the backdrop of the famous New Orleans night club.

No one knows who wrote the song "House of the Rising Sun," but "The Animals" recorded an incredibly commercially successful version in 1964.

Read the original story on Deadline.





