HOUSE OF GUCCI Sets Digital & Blu-Ray Release

Experience the "gloriously decadent" (Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press) and "murderously delicious" (Jazz Tangcay, Variety) thriller influenced by the astounding real-life story of the Gucci family and their unexpected legacy in MGM's House of Gucci, available to own for the first time on Digital February 1, 2022 and on Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand February 22, 2022 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Directed by four-time Academy Award® nominee Ridley Scott (The Martian, The Gladiator), the captivating star-studded film about the iconic Italian fashion house showcases incredibly powerful and emotional performances from Academy Award® winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born) as Patricia Reggiani and Academy Award® nominee Adam Driver (The Last Duel, Star Wars franchise) as Maurizio Gucci as well as the extraordinary ensemble cast including Academy Award® winner Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club, Suicide Squad), Academy Award® winner Jeremy Irons ("The Borgias," Justice League), Jack Huston (American Hustle), Academy Award® nominee Salma Hayek (Eternals, Hitman's Wife Bodyguard) and Academy Award® winner Al Pacino (The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).

Based on The New York Times best-selling novel, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, House of Gucci on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital comes with all-new exclusive bonus content including behind-the-scenes featurettes about Lady Gaga's magnificent transformation into Patrizia Reggiani, director Ridley Scott's brilliant vision, the creation of the luxurious wardrobes and extravagant sets, and more taking audiences deeper into the fascinating untold story behind the world-renowned fashion brand and crumbling family empire.

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of THE FAMILY behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel THE FAMILY legacy and triggers a RECKLESS spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately...murder.

DVD, Blu-Ray & Digital Bonus Features

The Rise of the House of Gucci - Go behind the scenes to discover how Ridley Scott's vision of this astonishing story fell into place.

The Lady of the House - An up-close look at Lady Gaga's performance as Patrizia Reggiani and how her powerhouse charisma and unwavering dedication breathe life into this complex character.

Styling House of Gucci - A deep dive into the visual delights of the film, from aesthetics to attitude.