HGTV Renews GOOD BONES for a Fifth Season

With the fourth season of GOOD BONES attracting more than 16.9 million total viewers, HGTV has picked up 13 fresh episodes of the hit series starring mother/daughter home renovation duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine. At the end of season four, GOOD BONES ranked as a top 5 cable program among upscale P25-54 and upscale W25-54 in the Tuesday 9-10 p.m. ET/PT timeslot and also was a top 10 cable program among P25-54 and W25-54 in the timeslot. The new episodes are slated to premiere in summer 2020.

On HGTV's digital platforms, GOOD BONES has been the second most streamed series on HGTV GO since its May 14 premiere. In addition, weekly clips posted throughout the season generated more than 5.5 million views across HGTV's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The series follows Mina, a real estate agent and new mom, and Karen, a former lawyer, as they buy crumbling Indianapolis properties, gut them down to the studs and turn them into gorgeous, functional family homes.

HGTV delivers the superstar experts, fascinating families, compelling renovations and stunning transformations that make all things home fun. America's favorite way to get entertaining, relatable and inspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 88 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.8 million people each month; a social footprint of 20.6 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME(TM) consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.





Related Articles View More TV Stories