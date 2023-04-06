HGTV Orders Two New Seasons of Retta's UGLIEST HOUSE IN AMERICA

HGTV has ordered two new six-episode seasons of its hit series Ugliest House in America, starring actress, comedian and self-proclaimed home renovation enthusiast, Retta.

Seasons four and five will each include five half-hour episodes and a one-hour season finale. The series, which attracted more than 12 million viewers to its previous run, will once again follow Retta as she goes cross-country to tour properties nominated by homeowners who believe their place is one of the worst in the country.

Ultimately, the "ugliest house" will get a stunning $150,000 renovation by HGTV STAR Alison Victoria. Season four is slated to premiere in late summer 2023, while season five will kick-off in 2024.

"Millions have tuned-in to see Retta's hilarious hot takes on more than 40 of the country's ugliest houses, so we're doubling the order to get even more great content for Ugliest House in America," said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV. "Retta's humor brings everyone together for a lot of laughs and we can't wait to HIT THE ROAD to capture more of it."

Ugliest House in America is produced by Big Fish Entertainment.