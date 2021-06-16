HGTV Greenlights THE NATE & JEREMIAH HOME PROJECT

HGTV has greenlit The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project, a new docu-series starring married designers and DADS of two, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent. The six-episode order will follow the duo as they help families moving into a new place let go of the things they no longer need to get a fresh start. Once the clients have parted with the unnecessary belongings, Nate and Jeremiah will employ their design expertise to renovate the property into a dream home perfect for the next phase of the client's life. The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project is tentatively slated to air in fall 2021.

"We all have stuff in our homes that bog us down," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "Nate and Jeremiah are the friends who come in with their charming personalities and gorgeous design ideas that inspire us to make the changes we need to create a fresh start in a beautifully styled place."

The series is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment.

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 84 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.5 million people each month; a social footprint of 25.7 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. HGTV content also is available on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Offered on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung, discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon.

Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.