HBO's HARRY POTTER Television Series Casts Central Trio

The HBO Original Harry Potter television series has cast screen newcomers Dominic McLaughlin in the role of Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Stanton previously took on the role of Matilda in the West End production of the hit musical.

They join the previously announced Tony Award and Olivier winner John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Tony Award-winner Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, BAFTA nominee Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and BIFA nominee Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid as series regulars. Recurring cast includes Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and five-time BAFTA winner Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

Of the casting, Francesca Gardiner (showrunner, executive producer) and Mark Mylod (director of multiple episodes, executive producer) said, “After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

The series is said to be a faithful adaptation of the seven-book Harry Potter series, with each season bringing Harry Potter's adventures to new and existing audiences. The upcoming series is written and executive-produced by Gardiner. Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Photo credit: Aidan Monaghan/HBO

