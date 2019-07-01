HBO's DIVORCE Starring Sarah Jessica Parker To End With Season 3

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the third season of HBO's DIVORCE will be its final. The series returns this Monday with six new episodes.

In the aftermath of their explosive separation, Frances (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Robert (Thomas Haden Church) are learning to rebuild their lives independently, even as they stay entangled through their kids and mutual friends. Focusing on careers, new relationships and finding ways to be happy again, they learn that pursuing the next chapter will be more complicated than they imagined.

Starring Sarah Jessica Parker (Emmy® and Golden Globe winner for HBO's "Sex and the City"), who also serves as an executive producer, DIVORCE returns for its eight-episode second season SUNDAY, JAN. 14 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO. Thomas Haden Church (Emmy® winner and Golden Globe nominee for "Broken Trail," Oscar® nominee for "Sideways") also stars in addition to serving as a producer on the series.

DIVORCE also features Molly Shannon (Emmy® nominee for HBO's "Enlightened" and "Saturday Night Live") as Diane, Frances' over-eager friend, whose investment in Frances' new gallery tests their friendship, even as Diane adjusts to a new normal at home with her husband, Nick (Tracy Letts). Talia Balsam ("Mad Men") plays Dallas, Frances' close friend, a divorced psychologist who is determined to extricate herself from a secret affair with Tony (Dean Winters), Robert's divorce attorney. Sterling Jerins ("World War Z") plays Lila, Frances and Robert's complicated teenage daughter, and Charlie Kilgore ("Moonrise Kingdom") is Tom, their 16-year-old son.

Read more about the news from The Hollywood Reporter here!





