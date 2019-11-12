HBO to Debut Comedy Special DAN SODER: SON OF A GARY

Comedian and actor Dan Soder ("Billions", "The Standups") brings his honest and hilarious humor in his first HBO comedy special, when DAN SODER: SON OF A GARY debuts SATURDAY, DEC. 7 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) exclusively on HBO.

The special will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

Taped last month at The Bowery Ballroom in New York City before a sold-out, live audience, Dan's first HBO comedy hour showcases his down to earth approach to material that affects his life on every level. Topics include drug dogs at the airport, the customer service generation, fake fights in the shower, and what it's like to have an alcoholic dad, but a fun one.

New York City based comedian and actor Dan Soder is best known for his role as Mafee on "Billions." His comedy specials include "The Standups" and his 2016 first hour-long special, "Not Special." Other credits include "Half Hour," "Inside Amy Schumer" and "@midnight." Soder also hosts Sirius XM's "The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson" every Monday through Thursday on Comedy Central Radio.

DAN SODER: SON OF A GARY is written and executive produced by Dan Soder; directed and executive produced by Chris Storer; executive produced by Jerrod Carmichael, Bo Burnham, Brian Stern and Jeff Tomsic; produced by Matthew Vaughan.





