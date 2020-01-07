HBO Sets First Look Deal with the Duplass Brothers

Variety reports that Mark and Jay Duplass have signed a first-look deal with HBO that will span four years.

The Duplass brothers are known for their HBO series "Togetherness." They are currently producing "Room 104," also on HBO.

They also produced "Animals" and "On Tour with Asperger's Are Us" on HBO.

Their films include "The One I Love," "Tangerine," the "Creep" franchise," "Paddleton," and the upcoming film "Horse Girl."

Jay is best known for his role on "Transparent," while Mark currently appears on "The Morning Show."

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories