HBO Renews Original Drama Series TRUE DETECTIVE For A Fifth Season

HBO has renewed the critically acclaimed original drama series TRUE DETECTIVE for a fifth season. This season, ‘True Detective: Night Country,’ concluded February 18. Additionally, under a new multiyear overall deal with HBO, Issa López will create content exclusive to HBO and Max, including the next season of “True Detective.”

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films: “Issa Lopez is that one-of-a-kind, rare talent that speaks directly to HBO’s creative spirit. She helmed ‘True Detective: Night Country’ from start to finish, never once faltering from her own commendable vision, and inspiring us with her resilience both on the page and behind the camera. Alongside Jodie and Kali’s impeccable performances, she’s made this installation of the franchise a massive success, we are so lucky to have her as part of our family.”

Issa López, Showrunner, Writer, and Executive Producer: “From conception to release, Night Country has been the most beautiful collaboration and adventure of my entire creative life. HBO trusted my vision all the way, and the idea of bringing to life a new incarnation of TRUE DETECTIVE with Casey, Francesca and the whole team is a dream come true. I can't wait to go again.”

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into THE HAUNTED truths that lie buried under the eternal ice. The season stars Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, with Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. Guest stars include Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, and Joel D. Montgrand.

“True Detective: Night Country” is the most watched season of “True Detective,” with 12.7 million cross platform viewers.

The Ringer declared “True Detective: Night Country” as the “first can’t-miss show of 2024” while Rolling Stone hailed it as “a gripping mystery from creator Issa Lopez... ‘True Detective’ is must-see TV again.” New York Magazine proclaimed the new season is "appointment viewing [with] powerhouse performances."

Showrunner, writer, director, executive producer, Issa López; star and executive producer, Jodie Foster. Executive Producers: Mari Jo Winkler; Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak for PASTEL; Chris Mundy; Alan Page Arriaga; Steve Golin; Richard Brown; Matthew McConaughey; Woody Harrelson; Cary Joji Fukunaga; Nic Pizzolatto. Producers: Princess Daazhraii Johnson; Cathy Tagnak Rexford; Sam Breckman.